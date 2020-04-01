News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 01
USD
504.47
EUR
553.45
RUB
6.46
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
504.47
EUR
553.45
RUB
6.46
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Reuters: Pentagon to send nearly 500 troops to Mexican border as part of fight against COVID-19
Reuters: Pentagon to send nearly 500 troops to Mexican border as part of fight against COVID-19
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Pentagon will send about 500 troops to the border with Mexico as part of the fight against coronavirus, Reuters reported referring to its sources. 

Troops will be sent to the border at the request by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The United States has already had 5,000 troops on its southwestern border to support the Border Patrol, by performing non-law enforcement duties.

Currently deployed soldiers will join the ranks of border agents that may be exposed to COVID-19.

This step was taken after the administration of US President Donald Trump postponed the sending of the military to the border with Canada.

Canadian Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland slammed the proposal, calling it “an entirely unnecessary step” that would damage bilateral relations between the two nations, which have long maintained an undefended border.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia President holds phone talk with renowned scientist Yousef Babikian
They discussed the opportunities for cooperation in fighting the coronavirus in the country…
 Xinhua: 9 UN employees in Geneva test positive for COVID-19
"The United Nations is working closely with the Government of Switzerland and the World Health Organization…
Yerevan subway is closed
Public transport activities, with the exception of rail transport, are suspended…
 CNN: Legendary jazz trumpeter Wallace Roney dies of COVID-19 complications
"I am saddened to confirm that the iconic trumpeter and jazz legend Wallace Roney…
 Number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reaches 571 in Armenia
A total of 39 new cases of the disease have been recorded...
 Armenia President signs controversial package of laws
The National Assembly had passed them on Tuesday evening…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos