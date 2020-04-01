Reuters: Pentagon to send nearly 500 troops to Mexican border as part of fight against COVID-19

The Pentagon will send about 500 troops to the border with Mexico as part of the fight against coronavirus, Reuters reported referring to its sources.
Troops will be sent to the border at the request by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
The United States has already had 5,000 troops on its southwestern border to support the Border Patrol, by performing non-law enforcement duties.
Currently deployed soldiers will join the ranks of border agents that may be exposed to COVID-19.
This step was taken after the administration of US President Donald Trump postponed the sending of the military to the border with Canada.
Canadian Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland slammed the proposal, calling it “an entirely unnecessary step” that would damage bilateral relations between the two nations, which have long maintained an undefended border.