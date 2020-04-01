Karabakh presidential election preliminary results on hand from 2 regions

The complete preliminary results of Tuesday’s presidential and parliamentary elections in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) have not yet been announced. Only the preliminary results of the Hadrut and Shahumyan Regions are presented so far on the official website of the Central Electoral Commission.
Accordingly, the presidential election votes in Hadrut Region were distributed as follows: Arayik Harutyunyan – 3,610 (56.1%), Masis Mayilian – 1,278 (19.9%), and Vitali Balasanyan - 890 (13.8%).
In Shahumyan Region the respective picture is as follows: Arayik Harutyunyan - 888 (57.3%), Masis Mayilian - 323 (20.8%), and Vitali Balasanyan - 200 (12.9%).