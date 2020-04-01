News
Trump says he is ready to help resolve Saudi-Russian oil-price war
Trump says he is ready to help resolve Saudi-Russian oil-price war
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

US President Donald Trump said he was ready to help solve the rapidly growing ‘war’ over oil prices between Russia and Saudi Arabia, AFP reported

Trump said he had a phone talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Ibn Salman, to stop the decline in oil prices.

"The two countries are discussing it. And I am joining at the appropriate time, if need be," Trump said.

Earlier, Russian and US leaders discussed over the phone measures to counter the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Kremlin’s press service, the conversation was initiated by the American side.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
