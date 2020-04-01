Artsakh presidential election preliminary results without Martakert Region data announced

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Central Electoral Commission has not yet released the complete preliminary results of Tuesday’s presidential election. Results are published from 7 of 8 regions and from Yerevan. Only results from Martakert Region are missing.
Accordingly, the votes of the top three presidential are distributed as follows: Arayik Harutyunyan - 31,145 votes (48.4%), Masis Mayilian - 16,658 votes (25.9%), and Vitali Balasanyan - 9,478 votes (14.7%).
As per these results, there will be a second round.