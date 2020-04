The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Central Electoral Commission has not yet released the complete preliminary results of Tuesday’s parliamentary election. Results are published from 7 of 8 regions and from Yerevan. Only results from Martakert Region are missing.

Accordingly, the top three vote-getters are the Free Homeland Party-United Civil Alliance Party (UCAP) bloc led by Arayik Harutyunyan, the United Homeland Party of Samvel Babayan, and the Justice Party of Vitali Balasanyan, respectively.