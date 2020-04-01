Court to examine Armenia ex-President Kocharyan attorney’s lawsuit against National Security Service

YEREVAN. – The court of general jurisdiction of Yerevan has accepted for consideration second president Robert Kocharyan's lawyer Aram Orbelyan’s lawsuit against the National Security Service (NSS) and the state-funded Public Television (H1) of Armenia. We have learned about this from the judicial information system.

We had reported earlier that Orbelyan had sued the NSS and the H1 television.

Orbelyan's representative Narine Beglaryan had told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the lawsuit relates to a report on Aram Orbelyan that was broadcast on January 30, on the main newscast on H1, and where the information provided is inaccurate. "Slanderous expressions have been made," Beglaryan had noted. “It has been said that from May to August 2018, Aram Orbelyan, periodically violating the order, had access to the CC [Constitutional Court] building. And the NSS is mentioned as the source [of this information]."

The attorney’s representative had added that Orbelyan had no regular access to the CC building during that period.

Aram Orbelyan has asked the court to obligate the two defendants to refute the defamatory information, compensate for the damage caused by this defamation, and 2mn drams, each, from the both of them.