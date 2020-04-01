News
Armenian official: Certain types of micro-businesses won't be able to receive government support
Armenian official: Certain types of micro-businesses won't be able to receive government support
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Retail outlets for food, cigarettes, drugs or alcohol can’t apply to participate in the government’s support programs, even if their annual turnover is less than AMD 24,000,000. This is what Deputy Minister of Economy of Armenia Naira Margaryan told reporters today.

She explained that the eighth package for support to economic operators is designed for hotels, public food outlets, travel agencies, barber shops, beauty salons and certain types of retail trade. “The government is currently exploring the opportunities to introduce additional actions for micro-businesses, the turnover of which is less than AMD 24,000,000,” the deputy minister added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
