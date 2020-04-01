CSTO Secretary-General expresses concern over incident at Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas has expressed concern over the recent incident that took place at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

In response to a question from Armenpress, Stanislav Zas stated that it is perplexing that the escalation is happening at a time when the international community is waging a unified battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve been informed by the Armenian side about the incident that took place at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. The fact that this has resulted in two servicemen and the [14-year-old] resident of Voskevan being wounded is very concerning. At the same time, I would like to express concern regarding this kind of an incident in the CSTO zone of responsibility – at the border of a member country of the organization.

It is perplexing that the escalation is happening at a time when the international community is waging a united battle against the coronavirus pandemic. In this regard I am calling on the parties to the conflict to heed to the UN Secretary General’s calls on a global ceasefire. By the way, as far as I know Armenia has officially endorsed this call. I would also like to underscore the importance of the implementation of the agreements reached by the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in terms of ceasefire in the conflict zone, and I wish the victims of the incident speedy recovery,” Zas said.

On March 30, Azerbaijan made an attempt of sabotage penetration in the direction of the Armenian military posts in the Noyemberyan region of Tavush Province. The adversary’s attack was thwarted, but Azerbaijan also targeted the Baghanis and Voskevan villages, and a young resident of Voskevan village was wounded.