Artsakh presidential candidate on an incident linked to a close person at a polling station

During this whole period of the election campaign, there were people who tried to target the Free Homeland Party and its leader and then the alliance of six political parties. This is what presidential candidate of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Arayik Harutyunyan told reporters today.

He touched upon an incident that took place at a polling station in Shushi where a female citizen photographed her ballot, the observers recorded a violation, videotaped the phone showing which political party the citizen had voted for. “I have known that woman for a long time, she is unhealthy, and I only regret that she wasn’t treated humanely. My team and I didn’t need to bribe her or take any other action since she is a very close person,” he said, adding that he and his team haven’t interfered in summing up the results of the elections.

A short while ago, the Central Electoral Commission of Artsakh released the preliminary results of the presidential elections held on March 31. Based on the results, none of the candidates received more than 50% of the votes, and therefore, the elections will be held in a second stage on April 14.

The top three candidates are Arayik Harutyunyan (36,076 votes or 49.26%), Masis Mayilyan (19,360 votes or 26.4%) and Vitaly Balasanyan (10,755 votes or 14.7%).