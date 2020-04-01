News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 01
USD
504.96
EUR
552.07
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
504.96
EUR
552.07
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Artsakh presidential candidate on an incident linked to a close person at a polling station
Artsakh presidential candidate on an incident linked to a close person at a polling station
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics


During this whole period of the election campaign, there were people who tried to target the Free Homeland Party and its leader and then the alliance of six political parties. This is what presidential candidate of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Arayik Harutyunyan told reporters today.

He touched upon an incident that took place at a polling station in Shushi where a female citizen photographed her ballot, the observers recorded a violation, videotaped the phone showing which political party the citizen had voted for. “I have known that woman for a long time, she is unhealthy, and I only regret that she wasn’t treated humanely. My team and I didn’t need to bribe her or take any other action since she is a very close person,” he said, adding that he and his team haven’t interfered in summing up the results of the elections.

A short while ago, the Central Electoral Commission of Artsakh released the preliminary results of the presidential elections held on March 31. Based on the results, none of the candidates received more than 50% of the votes, and therefore, the elections will be held in a second stage on April 14.

The top three candidates are Arayik Harutyunyan (36,076 votes or 49.26%), Masis Mayilyan (19,360 votes or 26.4%) and Vitaly Balasanyan (10,755 votes or 14.7%).
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Bright Armenia Party: Karabakh recorded very high voter turnout
Touching upon the elections, the parliamentarian stated that...
 Prosperous Armenia Party: Armenia guarantor of Karabakh people's right to expression of free will
Armenia is the guarantor of the right of the people of...
 My Step Alliance: Elections in Karabakh can be assessed positively
He also voiced hope that the second stage of the presidential elections...
 Karabakh presidential candidate: I'm ready to cooperate with everyone
Touching upon the second stage of elections and his plans...
 Karabakh presidential candidate Arayik Harutyunyan on problems caused by coronavirus: It is extreme situation
The Artsakh Republic’s reserves are not so much that we can withstand…
 5 political forces to be represented in new parliament of Artsakh
The official data were announced...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos