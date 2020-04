The Georgian government has decided to finance utility bills for citizens in March, April, and May amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Civil.ge reported referring to PM Giorgi Gakharia.

According to him, the government will cover utility fees for the households consuming less than 200 cubic meters of gas and 200 kilowatts of electricity per month in March, April and May.

He also noted that there will be additional measures to help the vulnerable families affected by the pandemic.