Reuters: Calls to gender violence helpline rise sharply during lockdown in Spain

The number of calls to the hotline for victims of gender-based violence has risen sharply in Spain during a lockdown, Reuters reported referring to the government data.

During the first two weeks of quarantine, the number of calls per line increased by 12.4% compared with the same period last year.

The number of online consultations of the same hotline increased by 270%. Worried about a rise in violence against women as people are stuck at home and can only go out to buy groceries, visit the pharmacy or, in some cases, to work, the government has started a new campaign encouraging women to call the helpline.

“We’re here for you,” said one poster with the helpline’s number 016.

Spain was one of the countries most affected by COVID-19 pandemic. The death toll in the country has reached 9,053 people.