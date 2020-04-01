Paruyr Hayrikyan: I was amazed at the Armenian authorities' careless attitude towards COVID-19

I was amazed when I saw that face masks weren’t enough in the US, a country that is provided with everything. It turns out that something like this can also happen. This is what former Soviet dissident Paruyr Hayrikyan told reporters today.
According to him, people in both the US and Armenia weren’t treating the threat of the spread of COVID-19 seriously. “The Americans said this was all exaggerated…I didn’t notice anything unusual until the last day of my stay,” Hayrikyan said.
He stated that the governments of all countries are taking measures to fight against COVID-19, especially countries where people came to power and obtained positions without difficulties. “The current state of emergency in Armenia has helped create rather favorable conditions for the authorities to say that they are irreplaceable, the people’s salvation and there is a need for national unity,” Hayrikyan said, adding that he was amazed at how people in Armenia were at ease, especially the health minister and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.