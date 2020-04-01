Karabakh presidential candidate: I'm ready to cooperate with everyone

Leader of the Free Homeland Party, presidential candidate of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Arayik Harutyunyan today told reporters that he is ready to collaborate with all political forces.

“I’ll cooperate with the forces that will accept my agenda, that is, social-economic development and Artsakh’s development and security, and the forces must also cooperate with Armenia’s authorities,” he said.

Asked if he will offer a position to presidential candidate Masis Mayilyan of if he is ready to cooperate with Samvel Babayan, Harutyunyan said he hasn’t met with anyone and has no opponents or enemies in Artsakh.

Touching upon the second stage of elections and his plans, Harutyunyan said he won’t be having meetings with the people and that there isn’t a lot of work to do.

A short while ago, the Central Electoral Commission of Artsakh released the preliminary results of the presidential elections held on March 31. Based on the results, none of the candidates received more than 50% of the votes, and therefore, the elections will be held in a second stage on April 14.

The top three candidates are Arayik Harutyunyan (36,076 votes or 49.26%), Masis Mayilyan (19,360 votes or 26.4%) and Vitaly Balasanyan (10,755 votes or 14.7%).