Armenia nuclear plant implementing measures to prevent spread of coronavirus

Given the current situation in Armenia due to the spread of coronavirus, the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant (ANPP) management is taking all possible measures to keep the plant operating smoothly and to monitor the health of its employees.

Accordingly, an operational headquarters has been set up to implement measures to prevent the spread of this virus at the plant.

According to ANPP chief engineer Artur Grigoryan, a special regimen of work and rest, which includes constant monitoring of the employees' health, has been introduced at the plant during the current quarantine period.

All necessary sanitary and preventive measures are taken at the plant, each employee's health is monitored, and all ANPP business trips and mass events have been canceled.