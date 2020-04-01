Armenia Ombudsman congratulates Assyrian community on occasion of Kha b-Nisan

Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan has sent a congratulatory message to the representatives of the country’s Assyrian community on the occasion of the Assyrian New Year (Kha b-Nisan).
The congratulatory message reads as follows:
“Dear representatives of the Assyrian community in Armenia,
I congratulate you all on the occasion of Assyrian New Year (Kha b-Nisan).
May this ancient holiday, which symbolizes the rebirth of nature, bring peace and welfare to the friendly Assyrian people.
As Human Rights Defender, I believe it is important that the national minorities residing in Armenia have the opportunity to preserve and enhance their national values and traditions and make their dignified contributions to the development of Armenia.”