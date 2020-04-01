My Step Alliance: Elections in Karabakh can be assessed positively

Overall, we positively assess the results of the elections held in Karabakh. This is what head of the delegation of observers from the National Assembly of Armenia, deputy parliamentary speaker Alen Simonyan declared during a joint press conference held in Stepanakert today.

Simonyan particularly emphasized the rather high voter turnout, in spite of the previous assumptions that there will be a low voter turnout due to the threat of the spread of the coronavirus.

He also voiced hope that the second stage of the presidential elections will be held in a more organized manner and that the coronavirus situation won’t have an impact on the course of the elections.

The Central Electoral Commission of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic has officially released the preliminary results of the presidential elections held on March 31. Based on the results, none of the candidates garnered more than 50% of the votes, and a second stage has to be held on April 14.

The top three candidates are Arayik Harutyunyan (36,076 votes or 49.26%), Masis Mayilyan (19,360 votes or 26.4%) and Vitaly Balasanyan (10,755 votes or 14.7%).