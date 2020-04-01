Bright Armenia Party: Karabakh recorded very high voter turnout

Nagorno-Karabakh recorded a very high voter turnout during the elections. This is what member of the delegation of observers from the National Assembly of Armenia during the elections in Nagorno-Karabakh, deputy of the Bright Armenia faction Ani Samsonyan declared during a joint press conference held in Stepanakert today.

Samsonyan said this goes to show that the people of Karabakh highly appreciate their political rights and freedoms and added that she takes pride in the people of Karabakh.

Touching upon the elections, the parliamentarian stated that she and the other observers mainly witnessed procedural violations at the polling stations and listed all the reasons. According to her, the Central Electoral Commission of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic must continue to work more actively with the members of electoral commissions.

The Central Electoral Commission of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic has officially released the preliminary results of the presidential elections held on March 31. Based on the results, none of the candidates garnered more than 50% of the votes, and a second stage has to be held on April 14.

The top three candidates are Arayik Harutyunyan (36,076 votes or 49.26%), Masis Mayilyan (19,360 votes or 26.4%) and Vitaly Balasanyan (10,755 votes or 14.7%).