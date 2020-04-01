News
Wednesday
April 01
News
Wednesday
April 01
Reuters: Japan to ban entry to foreigners from 73 countries due to coronavirus
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Japan will ban entry to foreigners from 73 countries and ask everyone arriving from abroad to quarantine themselves for two weeks as it struggles to contain the coronavirus, with a senior minister warning the country had been pushed “to the brink”, reports Reuters.

Medical experts advising Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a news conference on Wednesday that the rapid spread of contagion was severely straining hospitals in Tokyo, in Osaka and in some other prefectures, and that quick action was vital.
