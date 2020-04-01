News
Wednesday
April 01
Wednesday
April 01
Armenian opera theater's singer dies
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Culture

Anna Sardaryan, singer of the choir of the Armenian National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet named after Alexander Spendiaryan, has died at the age of 50.

Deputy director of the Theater Karine Kirakosyan reported that Sardaryan had passed away yesterday. “Based on our information, she died from pneumonia,” Kirakosyan said and added that there is no other information about the singer’s death.

All the representatives of the Theater express their condolences to Anna Sardaryan’s family and close ones.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
