Artsakh President receives Armenia TV and Radio Commission delegation
Artsakh President receives Armenia TV and Radio Commission delegation
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan today met with the delegation of the Commission on Television and Radio of the Republic of Armenia led by head of the Commission Tigran Hakobyan.

Issues related to the cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh in the sphere of telecommunication were discussed during the meeting attended by Chairman of the State Commission on Regulation of Public Services and Economic Competition of the Republic of Artsakh Michael Virabyan.

Bako Sahakyan welcomed the monitoring of TV and radio companies conducted during the pre-election campaign within the scope of cooperation between the regulatory bodies of the two Armenian states, viewing the monitoring as significant and in demand.
