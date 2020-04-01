Information for Artsakh citizens in Armenia and wishing to return

The Information Headquarters of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) has posted the following on its Facebook page:

“To citizens of the Republic of Artsakh located in the territory of the Republic of Armenia:

Taking into consideration the temporary restrictions on the right of persons to freedom of movement in the whole territory of the Republic of Armenia (prescribed by the March 31, 2020 decision of the Commandant of the Republic of Armenia and due to the risk of the possible spread of the novel coronavirus), we inform that citizens of the Republic of Artsakh can return to Artsakh until April 2, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. because the movement of persons will be restricted by the Police of the Republic of Armenia after that.

Exceptions will be made for persons transporting cargo (prescribed by the decision of the Commandant) who can move in the territory of the Republic of Armenia and pass checkpoints in case of presenting a statement of information of the employer in the period of the state of emergency and an identification document after April 2 as well.”