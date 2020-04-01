News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 01
USD
504.96
EUR
552.07
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
504.96
EUR
552.07
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia PM's wife surprises boy wounded from Azerbaijan's gunshot and girl exposed to violence in Gyumri
Armenia PM's wife surprises boy wounded from Azerbaijan's gunshot and girl exposed to violence in Gyumri
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Anna Hakobyan, wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia, sent surprise gifts to two of the children undergoing treatment at Surb Astvatsamayr Medical Center in Yerevan, including the boy who was wounded from a gunshot fired by Azerbaijani troops in Voskevan village and the girl who was exposed to violence in Gyumri weeks ago.

The children received the gifts and postcards with kind wishes.

“The Prime Minister and I want the trials and tribulations in your life to remain in the past. Be healthy,” Anna Hakobyan wrote on the postcards.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos