Armenia PM's wife surprises boy wounded from Azerbaijan's gunshot and girl exposed to violence in Gyumri

Anna Hakobyan, wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia, sent surprise gifts to two of the children undergoing treatment at Surb Astvatsamayr Medical Center in Yerevan, including the boy who was wounded from a gunshot fired by Azerbaijani troops in Voskevan village and the girl who was exposed to violence in Gyumri weeks ago.
The children received the gifts and postcards with kind wishes.
“The Prime Minister and I want the trials and tribulations in your life to remain in the past. Be healthy,” Anna Hakobyan wrote on the postcards.