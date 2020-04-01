News
Armenia 3rd President attends Requiem Service for Arianne Caoili
Armenia 3rd President attends Requiem Service for Arianne Caoili
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and his wife, Rita Sargsyan attended the Requiem Service for Levon Aronian’s wife Arianne Caoili. Among other attendees was President of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan.

As reported earlier, Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife Arianne Caoili has died aged 33.

Arianne Caoili got into an accident on March 14 in Yerevan. She crashed into a concrete pillar on the street. After the accident, Ariana underwent several operations.

Levon Aronian and Arianne Caoili married in 2017.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
