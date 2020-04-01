News
Reuters: Bulgaria plans to extend emergency for a month
Reuters: Bulgaria plans to extend emergency for a month
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Bulgaria plans to extend the state of emergency in the country for a month, Reuters reported

The number of confirmed cases rose to 422.

Earlier, parliament unanimously voted to introduce the state of emergency on April 13. The government said it would ask parliament to extend it until May 13.

“Bulgaria was making every effort possible to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, but the full extent of the crisis could not yet be assessed,” the government said. “The pressure on the healthcare system can only be reduced by extending the social distancing measures.”

As of Wednesday, Bulgaria has confirmed nine deaths from the disease.

Parliamentary speaker Tsveta Karayancheva told an emergency briefing that all lawmakers were undergoing tests after an MP tested positive on Tuesday.
