IAEA ships equipment to over 40 states to help detect COVID-19
IAEA ships equipment to over 40 states to help detect COVID-19
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The IAEA ships equipment to more than 40 countries to enable them to use the highly accurate coronavirus detection method. 

“The first batch of supplies, worth around €4 million, will help countries use the technique known as real time reverse transcription–polymerase chain reaction (real time RT-PCR). This is the most sensitive technique for detecting viruses currently available. The nuclear-derived DNA amplification method originally used radioactive isotope markers to detect genetic material from a virus in a sample. Subsequent refining of the technique has led to the more common use today of fluorescent markers instead,” the IAEI website reported. “Dozens of laboratories in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean will receive diagnostic machines and kits, reagents and laboratory consumables to speed up national testing, which is crucial in containing the outbreak.”

“IAEA staff are working hard to ensure that this critical equipment is delivered as quickly as possible where it is most needed,” said IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi. “Providing this assistance to countries is an absolute priority for the Agency.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
