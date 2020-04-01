Armenia Commandant's Office holds regular session

Commandant of Armenia Tigran Avinyan today chaired the regular session of the Commandant’s Office, as reported the news service of the Government of Armenia.

Tigran Avinyan said the following:

“As you know, yesterday we discussed and decided to extend the restrictions on movement and on types of economic activities for another ten days and tighten the restrictions. Today we will make adjustments and fill the gaps. Nevertheless, interregional transportation in Armenia will be sharply restricted. People who go to their workplaces will have to have sheets certifying information about their workplace to be given by the particular employer. Police troops will be joined by the forces of the National Security Service, the Military Police and the Ministry of Emergency Situations so that control will be more effective.

Last evening, the National Assembly adopted a bill that is linked to the state of emergency and will provide us with the opportunity to filter, as quickly as possible, the circle of people who might have had contact with an infected person.

Public transport is also restricted, and there will only be railway transport.”

The participants of the session also discussed the placement of special checkpoints, disinfection and anti-epidemic actions and other issues related to the upcoming actions.