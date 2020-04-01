News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 01
USD
504.96
EUR
552.07
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
504.96
EUR
552.07
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
RIA Novosti: Putin signs law giving government power to establish emergency situation regime
RIA Novosti: Putin signs law giving government power to establish emergency situation regime
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has signed a law that gives the government the power to establish a regime of emergency situation, reports RIA Novosti.

During the emergency situation, the government can set restrictions on retail and wholesale trade of medical accessories and establish a special procedure for the registration and circulation of drugs, as well as regulate state and municipal procurement.

The law also prescribes the possibility to establish moratorium for instituting a criminal case regarding bankruptcy.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Reuters: Japan to ban entry to foreigners from 73 countries due to coronavirus
Japan will ban entry to foreigners from 73 countries and ask everyone...
 Newsgeorgia.ge: Georgia reports 117 coronavirus cases, one of patients is from Armenia
According to Novosti Georgia, twenty-three people have recovered from...
 Armenia citizens in Artsakh have until April 2 to return
The Armenian Unified Information Center today issued an...
 Armenia's Vayots Dzor Province reports coronavirus case
The regional governor also asked everyone to...
 Interfax: Putin says coronavirus situation in Russia is getting complicated
According to Putin, 3,300,000 people are under...
 Karabakh Ministry of Health: 2 Artsakh citizens from Armenia have been isolated
To avoid fake and unverified news, once again, the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos