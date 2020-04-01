Karabakh Ministry of Health: 2 Artsakh citizens from Armenia have been isolated

The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) reports that two citizens of Artsakh, who had arrived from the Republic of Armenia, are isolated at hospitals in Artsakh, and samples have been taken for examination. This is what the Ministry of Health reported on its official Facebook page, adding the following:

“The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh reports that no case of coronavirus (COVID-19) has been recorded to this day.

To avoid fake and unverified news, once again, the Ministry of Health calls on following the official news presented by the Information Headquarters of the Inter-Agency Commission Coordinating the Activities for Prevention of the Spread of the Novel Coronavirus established in the Republic of Artsakh.

The Ministry of Health also calls on everyone to pay heed to the calls and suggestions given by the Ministry of Health for prevention of the spread of COVID-19.”