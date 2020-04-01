Armenia's Vayots Dzor Province reports coronavirus case

Governor of the Vayots Dzor Province of Armenia Ararat Grigoryan posted on his Facebook page and stated that the province has reported a coronavirus case.

He informed that the resident infected with coronavirus had been under quarantine 20 days ago and hadn’t had any contact with anyone in the province and asked everyone to not panic and stay calm.

The regional governor also asked everyone to strictly follow the restrictions that are being applied in the whole territory of Armenia based on the decision of the Commandant of Armenia and due to the regime of state of emergency in the country.