Forensic doctor passes given to Artsakh presidential candidates' supporters after beating

In response to the video entitled “Dispute in Mush village of Kashatagh region” and disseminated in the media and on social networks, the Police of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports that the police have been conducting inspections at the police station in Kashatagh region since yesterday.
On March 31, 2020 at 11 p.m. a police officer of the Republic of Artsakh reported that a dispute was taking place in Mush village of Kashatagh region. A police officer left for the scene and found out that residents of Kovsakan city and Mush village had gotten into a dispute, residents of Mush village interfered, after which residents of Kovsakan city also came to Mush village, and after that, the parties hit each other and caused bodily injuries. The persons have been given passes to forensic doctors,” the press release reads.
As reported earlier, Facebook user Harutyun Karapetyan had written that supporters of presidential candidate of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, under the leadership of head of Mush village Petros Avetisyan, had attacked the supporters of presidential candidate Masis Mayilyan and beaten each other up in the Mush village of Kashatagh region.