Newspaper: Salaries of Armenia doctors, nurses fighting coronavirus increase recently

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: “Are there many patients?” We asked the director of the Nork infectious disease [hospital in Yerevan], Mher Davidyants. “Yes, there are many, we work 24-hour shifts. The healthcare workers rest a little and start their work again.”
By the way, the salaries of the doctors and nurses who have taken on the entire burden of fighting the coronavirus have increased recently, volunteers receive several hundred thousand drams, new forces are being recruited, including in the care of the isolated, there is no shortage of volunteers, the young doctor and nurses are not very active, whereas the older medical workers, especially the nurses are working selflessly and want to work, but there is an age limit: up to 50 years of age. They are not including those over 50.