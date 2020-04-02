Armenia PM: There are different opinions about April 2016 war

Armenia government session kicks off by honoring victims of April 2016 war

Armenian health ministry: 2 more people recover from COVID-19

Number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reaches 663 in Armenia

Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting

OSCE PA annual Vancouver session canceled because of COVID-19

Newspaper: Salaries of Armenia doctors, nurses fighting coronavirus increase recently

Voice of America: Pompeo accuses Russia, China, and Iran of misinformation on COVID-19

Armenia ex-ruling party receives congratulations from international partners

Armenia President visits Yerablur Military Pantheon

World oil prices going up

Newspaper: Armenia authorities steadily reducing freedoms, rights in country

Newspaper: What Armenian side has today, 4 years after April war?

Four-day April war starts on this day 4 years ago (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Aircraft departing from Azerbaijan passes through Armenia airspace

Armenia PM pays tribute to fallen heroes of 4-day war in April 2016 (VIDEO)

Artsakh presidential candidate's spokesperson on clash of young people in Kashatagh region

Armenia Finance Ministry: AMD 822 million transferred to account for overcoming COVID-19

Armenia TV and Radio Commission head on prices of political advertisements in Karabakh

Armenia TV and Radio Commission chairman on Karabakh Commission's work during elections

Forensic doctor passes given to Artsakh presidential candidates' supporters after beating

Reuters: Japan to ban entry to foreigners from 73 countries due to coronavirus

Armenian TV station owner's attorney files petition to postpone trial

Armenia Commandant bans 5 businesses' operation for 6 hours

Newsgeorgia.ge: Georgia reports 117 COVID-19 cases, one of patients is from Armenia

Alarm: Artsakh presidential candidates' supporters beating each other up

Armenia citizens in Artsakh have until April 2 to return

Armenia's Vayots Dzor Province reports coronavirus case

Armenia 3rd President attends Requiem Service for Arianne Caoili

Armenia MFA issues statement on presidential and parliamentary elections held in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)

Interfax: Putin says coronavirus situation in Russia is getting complicated

RIA Novosti: Putin signs law giving government power to establish emergency situation regime

Karabakh Ministry of Health: 2 Artsakh citizens from Armenia have been isolated

Armenian police, National Security Service officers controlling movement of people and vehicles

Armenian political scientist on statement issued by Canada Embassy in Turkey

Kadirov gets tested for coronavirus

Armenia PM posts video devoted to medical workers battling coronavirus

Canadian Embassy in Turkey: Canada doesn't recognize elections held in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia PM chairs consultation devoted to new social support programs

Karabakh MFA issues statement on March 31 national elections

Armenia Commandant's Office holds regular session

571 COVID-19 cases in Armenia and 4 deaths, update on Artsakh elections, 01.04.20 digest

Patient, 89, dies of COVID-19 in Armenia

IAEA ships equipment to over 40 states to help detect COVID-19

Armenia suspends work of several business entities for 6 hours

Reuters: Bulgaria plans to extend emergency for a month

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker on elections and democracy in Karabakh

Shots occur in Armenia’s Etchmiadzin

Rustam Makhmudyan appointed judge of Armenia’s administrative court

Information for Artsakh citizens in Armenia and wishing to return

Putin simplifies registration of Russian oil products export to Armenia

Armenia President holding remote conversations with Armenian scholars, scientists and cultural figures

Reuters: European Commission proposes a short work day scheme to avoid lay-offs amid epidemic

Armenia PM's wife surprises boy wounded from Azerbaijan's gunshot and girl exposed to violence in Gyumri

Bright Armenia Party: Karabakh recorded very high voter turnout

Reuters: Calls to gender violence helpline rise sharply during lockdown in Spain

Armenian MP: Armenia guarantor of Karabakh people's right to expression of free will

Man, 28, subjected to violence at Yerevan police station is arrested for 2 months

Armenia Security Council Secretary holds phone talks with CSTO Secretary-General

Reuters: Germany plans to allocate EUR 2 billion to support startups during COVID-19 crisis

Armenian, Israeli specialists to hold video conference devoted to COVID-19

Artsakh President receives Armenia TV and Radio Commission delegation

Armenian opera theater's singer dies

Armenia Ombudsman congratulates Assyrian community on occasion of Kha b-Nisan

My Step Alliance: Elections in Karabakh can be assessed positively

Dollar still rising in Armenia

Armenia nuclear plant implementing measures to prevent spread of coronavirus

Armenia MP: Good news for businesses!

Karabakh presidential candidate: I'm ready to cooperate with everyone

Paruyr Hayrikyan: I was amazed at the Armenian authorities' careless attitude towards COVID-19

Armenia President signs several laws

Karabakh presidential candidate Arayik Harutyunyan on problems caused by coronavirus: It is extreme situation

Tasnim: Iran urges US forces to leave Iraq

Artsakh presidential candidate on an incident linked to a close person at a polling station

Court to examine Armenia ex-President Kocharyan attorney’s lawsuit against National Security Service

CSTO Secretary-General expresses concern over incident at Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Armenian official: Certain types of micro-businesses won't be able to receive government support

Civil.ge: Georgian government decides to finance March, April, May utility bills for citizens

Trump says he is ready to help resolve Saudi-Russian oil-price war

5 political forces to be represented in new parliament of Artsakh

Central election commission: Artsakh presidential runoff voting will be held on April 14

Forbes: Russia records slowdown in growth of new COVID-19 cases

Armenia attorney: This locationing tool should have been used when country's leadership was campaigning

At least 8 killed, including 6 children, in Afghan roadside blast

Presidential runoff to be held in Karabakh

Gazprom Armenia plans to increase natural gas price for consumers by 36%

LA Times: Glendale has 76 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Armenia President holds phone talk with renowned scientist Yousef Babikian

BBC News: UN chief says COVID-19 is the greatest test since World War Two

Artsakh parliamentary election preliminary results without Martakert Region data announced

Artsakh presidential election preliminary results without Martakert Region data announced

Independent: Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urge US to lift sanctions on Iran

Xinhua: 9 UN employees in Geneva test positive for COVID-19

PM congratulates Assyrian community of Armenia

Yerevan subway is closed

CNN: Legendary jazz trumpeter Wallace Roney dies of COVID-19 complications

Tractor overturns in Armenia village, driver dies on the spot

Which political forces will win seats in Artsakh parliament?

Number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reaches 571 in Armenia

Congressman Pallone calls for expanded US military assistance to Armenia