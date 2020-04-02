Voice of America: Pompeo accuses Russia, China, and Iran of misinformation on COVID-19

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has accused China, Iran, and Russia of conducting disinformation campaigns n connection with the coronavirus pandemic, saying that they want to cause confusion about its origin, Voice of America reported. COVID-19 has been first reported from Wuhan, a large city in the central province of Hubei, China.

Bats are thought to have been the source of the virus, but propagandists from countries such as China, Iran, and Russia are promoting pandemic conspiracy theories, the source noted adding that for example, it is claimed that COVID-19 was created and distributed around the world by the US military.

According to Pompeo, not only Iran and Russia but also China and others are trying to offer their interpretations.

His remarks came during Pompeo told reporters during a telephone roundtable, according to a transcript published by the State Department on Wednesday.

The interpretations are different, but each of them has the same component. It consists of trying to avoid responsibility and cause confusion in the world - confusion about the origin of the virus, confusion about how different countries react to it, and which countries really provide assistance around the world, the Secretary of State added.

It seems important to us that these interpretations be adjusted. President Trump has clearly put everything in place with regard to part of this misinformation, and we are also trying to do this work, he added.

In an interview with Fox News this week, President Donald Trump was asked to comment on recent posts in the Washington Post that said China, Iran, and Russia have accused the US of provoking the epidemic and criticizing its efforts to combat it.

In turn, Trump criticized the Washington Post.

Meanwhile, the State Department announced on Wednesday that following a phone talk between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, the United States agreed to purchase the medical supplies they need from Russia, including fans and personal protective equipment.

The statement said the supplies were handed over to representatives of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in New York on April 1.