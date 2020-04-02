OSCE PA annual Vancouver session canceled because of COVID-19

The annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) has been canceled because of coronavirus pandemic, the statement said.

The Annual Session was scheduled to take place in Vancouver, Canada, on 3-7 July, under the theme “Bridging Divides and Building Human Security from Vancouver to Vladivostok.”

“This joint decision has been taken after careful consideration, due to the current pandemic caused by COVID-19, by taking into account the health and safety of all participants and in view of the uncertainty and expected restrictions for travel and the holding of large events in the upcoming months, which would not allow for a regular organization and proceeding of the Annual Session,” Fry and Tsereteli wrote.

The outbreak caused by the new coronavirus disease was first recorded at the end of 2019 in China. It was recognized by the World Health Organization as a pandemic. According to the latest data, over 850 thousand people have been infected globally, and the death toll has exceeded 42 thousand.