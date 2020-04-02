News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 02
USD
504.96
EUR
552.07
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
504.96
EUR
552.07
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
OSCE PA annual Vancouver session canceled because of COVID-19
OSCE PA annual Vancouver session canceled because of COVID-19
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) has been canceled because of coronavirus pandemic, the statement said

The Annual Session was scheduled to take place in Vancouver, Canada, on 3-7 July, under the theme “Bridging Divides and Building Human Security from Vancouver to Vladivostok.”

“This joint decision has been taken after careful consideration, due to the current pandemic caused by COVID-19, by taking into account the health and safety of all participants and in view of the uncertainty and expected restrictions for travel and the holding of large events in the upcoming months, which would not allow for a regular organization and proceeding of the Annual Session,” Fry and Tsereteli wrote.

The outbreak caused by the new coronavirus disease was first recorded at the end of 2019 in China. It was recognized by the World Health Organization as a pandemic. According to the latest data, over 850 thousand people have been infected globally, and the death toll has exceeded 42 thousand.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian health ministry: 2 more people recover from COVID-19
The number of those who recovered has reached 33…
Number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reaches 663 in Armenia
A total of 92 new cases of the disease have been recorded...
 Newspaper: Salaries of Armenia doctors, nurses fighting coronavirus increase recently
And there is no shortage of volunteers…
 Voice of America: Pompeo accuses Russia, China, and Iran of misinformation on COVID-19
Bats are thought to have been the source of the virus…
 Newspaper: Armenia authorities steadily reducing freedoms, rights in country
By taking advantage of the epidemic situation…
 Armenia Finance Ministry: AMD 822 million transferred to account for overcoming COVID-19
The Ministry of Finance of Armenia reports that, as at 6 p.m. on...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos