Thursday
April 02
ABC: Philippine President threatens to execute quarantine violators
ABC: Philippine President threatens to execute quarantine violators
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Philippine’s president Rodrigo Duterte has warned police and military to shoot dead anyone "who creates trouble" during a month-long lockdown of the island of Luzon, ABC reported

"My orders are to the police and military … that if there is trouble or the situation arises that people fight and your lives are on the line, shoot them dead," he said in a TV national address.

"Let this be a warning to all. Follow the Government at this time because it is critical that we have order," Mr Duterte added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
