Armenia PM: There are different opinions about April 2016 war

YEREVAN. – There are different opinions about the April 2016 war, but I think the war gave the answer to the most important of the questions. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government of Armenia.
"And the question was to what extent is the generation of independence able to protect the security and sovereignty of their homeland," he said. "That answer was eloquently given because the soldiers of our independence generation—of course, not only they—became examples of unparalleled heroics, thereby ultimately answering the most important of the questions. Armenia, Artsakh, the Armenian people must rest assured that the new generation, which is equally determined to stand for the defense of the homeland, has come to complement our representatives of the first generation of the Artsakh liberation war."