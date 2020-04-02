News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 02
USD
504.96
EUR
552.07
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
504.96
EUR
552.07
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia PM: There are different opinions about April 2016 war
Armenia PM: There are different opinions about April 2016 war
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – There are different opinions about the April 2016 war, but I think the war gave the answer to the most important of the questions. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government of Armenia.

"And the question was to what extent is the generation of independence able to protect the security and sovereignty of their homeland," he said. "That answer was eloquently given because the soldiers of our independence generation—of course, not only they—became examples of unparalleled heroics, thereby ultimately answering the most important of the questions. Armenia, Artsakh, the Armenian people must rest assured that the new generation, which is equally determined to stand for the defense of the homeland, has come to complement our representatives of the first generation of the Artsakh liberation war."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia government session kicks off by honoring victims of April 2016 war
On the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the start of this warfare…
 Armenia PM pays tribute to fallen heroes of 4-day war in April 2016 (VIDEO)
He was accompanied only by defense minister…
 Azerbaijan fired 1,200 shots past week
The vanguard units of the Artsakh Defense Army are fully committed to ceasefire regime...
 Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violates ceasefire nearly 250 times in passing week
The Azerbaijan armed forces fired more than 1,900 shots…
 Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan armed forces fired about 2,000 shots in passing week
But the Artsakh Defense Army continues to confidently control the operational and tactical situation…
 Armenian contractual serviceman killed from adversary's gunshot buried through military procedure
Earlier, the Ministry of Defense had reported that on...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos