Armenia premier on Karabakh voting: High-quality elections have taken place

YEREVAN. – I would like to congratulate all of us on the elections in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)]. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government of Armenia.

"I think that high-quality elections have taken place, and the official election results prove that," he added, in particular. “The unprecedented huge number of presidential candidates and the forces running in the National Assembly elections is also quite telling.

The fact that according to the results of the parliamentary elections, not the pro-government but the opposition forces took the second and third places is quite telling.

I think the further development of democracy in Artsakh is also important in terms of a just resolution of the [Artsakh] issue and ensuring security and stability in the region."