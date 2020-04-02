Armenia minister of health: There are new coronavirus cases brought from outside

YEREVAN. – As of this morning, we have 92 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, the overwhelming majority of which were in the initially suspicious zone; for example, they were in quarantine, or in the zone of contact with the initially confirmed patients. Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan announced this at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government of Armenia.
"Of course, there are also new cases, especially brought from various countries, both by land and air," he added. "The scope of their contact is now being determined so that we continue all the actions we have taken so far."