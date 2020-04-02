Armenia minister of health: There are new coronavirus cases brought from outside

Dollar drops after long-time “climb” in Armenia

Coronavirus patient who died at Yerevan infectious disease hospital was 68-year-old man

Catholicos of All Armenians visits Yerablur Military Pantheon

Armenia President signs several laws

Central bank forecasts 0.7% economic growth in Armenia for 2020

Azerbaijan Cabinet of Ministers spokesperson: Country might declare state of emergency

Armenian Embassy in UAE collects contact details of compatriots wishing to return to their homeland

Ex-detachment commander on Four-Day Artsakh War and Armenian army

Armenian ruling party MP on rumors about import ban and shortage of food

Armenia President has telephone conversation with Dr. Eric Esrailian

Armenia community residents’ houses are damaged by shots fired by Azerbaijan army

Armenia health minister on placement of beds at sports/concerts complex

Armenia chess grandmaster Levon Aronian's wife is laid to rest (PHOTOS)

IRNA: Number of COVID-19 cases in Iran reaches 50,468

Armenia official: One of very severe coronavirus patients is young

Daily Mail: Police shot dead 13-year-old boy in Kenya for quarantine violation

Armenia minister of health: New carriers of coronavirus are found among truck drivers

Embassy in Armenia advises Russia citizens to make use of Yerevan-Sochi flight on Friday

NYT: About 2 million guns sold in US in March amid COVID-19 pandemic

Lydian Armenia ex-employees' lawsuit against police is accepted for court proceedings

Minister of health: Coronavirus peak in Armenia can be any time

Armenian health minister: Number of coronavirus-infected health workers is increasing

Number of COVID-19 infected in Azerbaijan increases

Armenia’s Pashinyan urges people not to be so calm about coronavirus situation

Minister: Theoretically, all Armenian citizens can pass COVID-19 test

Armenian justice ministry: 5 employees of Vardashen penitentiary institution test positive for COVID-19

Armenia PM: Budget revenues increased 16.5% in first quarter of this year

RIA Novosti: 771 COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia per day

Armenia minister of health: There are new coronavirus cases brought from outside

ABC: Philippine President threatens to execute quarantine violators

Armenia premier on Karabakh voting: High-quality elections have taken place

Armenia PM: There are different opinions about April 2016 war

Armenia government session kicks off by honoring victims of April 2016 war

Yerevan's largest hospital to treat only those infected with COVID-19

Armenian health ministry: 2 more people recover from COVID-19

Armenian PM: Tax discipline should be tightened

Times of Israel: Israeli health minister and his wife test positive for COVID-19

Number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reaches 663 in Armenia

Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting

OSCE PA annual Vancouver session canceled because of COVID-19

Newspaper: Salaries of Armenia doctors, nurses fighting coronavirus increase recently

Voice of America: Pompeo accuses Russia, China, and Iran of misinformation on COVID-19

Armenia ex-ruling party receives congratulations from international partners

Armenia President visits Yerablur Military Pantheon

World oil prices going up

Newspaper: Armenia authorities steadily reducing freedoms, rights in country

Newspaper: What Armenian side has today, 4 years after April war?

Four-day April war starts on this day 4 years ago (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Aircraft departing from Azerbaijan passes through Armenia airspace

Armenia PM pays tribute to fallen heroes of 4-day war in April 2016 (VIDEO)

Artsakh presidential candidate's spokesperson on clash of young people in Kashatagh region

Armenia Finance Ministry: AMD 822 million transferred to account for overcoming COVID-19

Armenia TV and Radio Commission head on prices of political advertisements in Karabakh

Armenia TV and Radio Commission chairman on Karabakh Commission's work during elections

Forensic doctor passes given to Artsakh presidential candidates' supporters after beating

Reuters: Japan to ban entry to foreigners from 73 countries due to coronavirus

Armenian TV station owner's attorney files petition to postpone trial

Armenia Commandant bans 5 businesses' operation for 6 hours

Newsgeorgia.ge: Georgia reports 117 COVID-19 cases, one of patients is from Armenia

Alarm: Artsakh presidential candidates' supporters beating each other up

Armenia citizens in Artsakh have until April 2 to return

Armenia's Vayots Dzor Province reports coronavirus case

Armenia 3rd President attends Requiem Service for Arianne Caoili

Armenia MFA issues statement on presidential and parliamentary elections held in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)

Interfax: Putin says coronavirus situation in Russia is getting complicated

RIA Novosti: Putin signs law giving government power to establish emergency situation regime

Karabakh Ministry of Health: 2 Artsakh citizens from Armenia have been isolated

Armenian police, National Security Service officers controlling movement of people and vehicles

Armenian political scientist on statement issued by Canada Embassy in Turkey

Kadirov gets tested for coronavirus

Armenia PM posts video devoted to medical workers battling coronavirus

Canadian Embassy in Turkey: Canada doesn't recognize elections held in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia PM chairs consultation devoted to new social support programs

Karabakh MFA issues statement on March 31 national elections

Armenia Commandant's Office holds regular session

571 COVID-19 cases in Armenia and 4 deaths, update on Artsakh elections, 01.04.20 digest

Patient, 89, dies of COVID-19 in Armenia

IAEA ships equipment to over 40 states to help detect COVID-19

Armenia suspends work of several business entities for 6 hours

Reuters: Bulgaria plans to extend emergency for a month

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker on elections and democracy in Karabakh

Shots occur in Armenia’s Etchmiadzin

Rustam Makhmudyan appointed judge of Armenia’s administrative court

Information for Artsakh citizens in Armenia and wishing to return

Putin simplifies registration of Russian oil products export to Armenia

Armenia President holding remote conversations with Armenian scholars, scientists and cultural figures

Reuters: European Commission proposes a short work day scheme to avoid lay-offs amid epidemic

Armenia PM's wife surprises boy wounded from Azerbaijan's gunshot and girl exposed to violence in Gyumri

Bright Armenia Party: Karabakh recorded very high voter turnout

Reuters: Calls to gender violence helpline rise sharply during lockdown in Spain

Armenian MP: Armenia guarantor of Karabakh people's right to expression of free will

Man, 28, subjected to violence at Yerevan police station is arrested for 2 months

Armenia Security Council Secretary holds phone talks with CSTO Secretary-General

Reuters: Germany plans to allocate EUR 2 billion to support startups during COVID-19 crisis

Armenian, Israeli specialists to hold video conference devoted to COVID-19

Artsakh President receives Armenia TV and Radio Commission delegation

Armenian opera theater's singer dies

Armenia Ombudsman congratulates Assyrian community on occasion of Kha b-Nisan

My Step Alliance: Elections in Karabakh can be assessed positively