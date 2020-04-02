RIA Novosti: 771 COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia per day

A total of 771 cases of COVID-19 were recorded per day in 29 regions of Russia, RIA Novosti reported referring to the operational headquarters for combating the spread of coronavirus.

The total number of cases in the country has reached 3,548, 235 patients have recovered. The death toll has reached 30.

On March 11, the World Health Organization announced the outbreak of COVID-19 as a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, over 820 thousand cases of infection have been recorded worldwide, and over 40 thousand people have died.

The most difficult situation is in the USA, Italy, Spain and a number of European countries. More than 12 thousand people have died in the Apennines since the beginning of the epidemic, which put Italy in first place in terms of the number of victims. A few days ago China has announced an end to the epidemic.