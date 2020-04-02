News
Minister of health: Coronavirus peak in Armenia can be any time
Minister of health: Coronavirus peak in Armenia can be any time
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – Forecasting the peak is not possible; the peak can be any time. Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said this during a press conference Thursday, answering a journalist's question as to whether the ministry can already know when the peak of coronavirus spread will be in Armenia.

"We cannot predict that day, but we must do everything so that that day gets closer," the minister added, in particular. “Today there was more cases than yesterday. This is due to two factors: Of course, there is a spread of the infection that no one can deny; there are new centers, especially brought [from abroad], as well as the emergence of new centers from former centers, as well as with the increase in tests we do every day."

Torosyan also noted that there are very few children and pregnant women among those infected with the coronavirus in Armenia. "There are the elderly, who are at the risk group," he added. “About 80 percent of patients are almost asymptomatic; that is, or is running a very low fever."
