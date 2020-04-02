News
Daily Mail: Police shot dead 13-year-old boy in Kenya for quarantine violation
Daily Mail: Police shot dead 13-year-old boy in Kenya for quarantine violation
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Kenya’s police shot dead a 13-year-old boy who played on the balcony and thereby violated curfew imposed due to coronavirus, Daily Mail reported

The body was shot at 7.20 pm, 20 minutes after coronavirus curfew comes into effect.

Yasin Moyo was shot in the stomach and was immediately hospitalized, but wasn’t saved. The head of the Kenyan prosecutor’s office ordered an investigation into the incident, which, according to him, was caused by a “stray bullet.”

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Kenya is nearly 50 people, however, the authorities have already imposed a curfew.
