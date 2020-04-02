Azerbaijan Cabinet of Ministers spokesperson: Country might declare state of emergency

During a press conference, spokesperson for the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan Ibrahim Mammadov said Azerbaijan might declare a state of emergency and stated that the speed of the spread of the coronavirus exceeds the number of recovered patients by a couple of times.
“Overall, 26 people have recovered. There is no word about the situation getting out of hand. If this trend continues, the situation will get worse, and Azerbaijan might declare a state of emergency. The government has all the plans, but it would like for this not to happen,” APA cited the spokesperson.