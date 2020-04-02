News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 02
USD
504.5
EUR
551.62
RUB
6.43
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
504.5
EUR
551.62
RUB
6.43
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Azerbaijan Cabinet of Ministers spokesperson: Country might declare state of emergency
Azerbaijan Cabinet of Ministers spokesperson: Country might declare state of emergency
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

During a press conference, spokesperson for the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan Ibrahim Mammadov said Azerbaijan might declare a state of emergency and stated that the speed of the spread of the coronavirus exceeds the number of recovered patients by a couple of times.

“Overall, 26 people have recovered. There is no word about the situation getting out of hand. If this trend continues, the situation will get worse, and Azerbaijan might declare a state of emergency. The government has all the plans, but it would like for this not to happen,” APA cited the spokesperson.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Coronavirus patient who died at Yerevan infectious disease hospital was 68-year-old man
He was in very severe condition…
 Armenian Embassy in UAE collects contact details of compatriots wishing to return to their homeland
There is no scheduled flight from the UAE to Yerevan…
 Armenian ruling party MP on rumors about import ban and shortage of food
Deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of...
 Coronavirus patient, 68, dies at Yerevan infectious disease hospital
The spokesperson of the Ministry of Health of Armenia informed…
 Armenia President has telephone conversation with Dr. Eric Esrailian
President Sarkissian and Dr. Esrailian touched upon the issues of...
 Armenia health minister on placement of beds at sports/concerts complex
“Armenia needs to be ready for any scenario, and this is not...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos