Ex-detachment commander on Four-Day Artsakh War and Armenian army

The current ceasefire is also thanks to the boys who fought during the Four-Day Artsakh War, to a certain extent. This is what deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, commander of the Sasun detachment Sasun Mikayelyan told reporters at Yerablur Military Pantheon today.
“When every Armenian visits the military pantheon, he has to understand that Armenia is a country at war and always has to be ready for a war. Armenia must always learn the lessons, but unfortunately, the country continues to make mistakes,” he said.
Mikayelyan emphasized the fact that Armenians won the Four-Day Artsakh War in spite of the shortcomings. “The 800 hectares that we lost were not significant. It was a large-scale attack, and we showed resistance. We can’t compare today’s army with the army in 2016 because it is much stronger and more efficient and armed with state-of-the-art equipment,” he said.