Armenia President has telephone conversation with Dr. Eric Esrailian

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian continues to hold discussions on the prevention and treatment of the novel coronavirus pandemic with international counterparts, as well as Armenian and foreign specialists and scientists, as reported the news service of the Staff of the President of Armenia today.

The head of state had a telephone conversation with renowned Armenian American doctor, co-chair of the David Geffen Medical Center at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Dr. Eric Esrailian.

Eric Esrailian is also an active public figure, a member of the Central Board of Directors of the Armenian General Benevolent Union, and the producer of the Hollywood film Promise about the Armenian Genocide.

President Sarkissian and Dr. Esrailian touched upon the issues of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the opportunities for cooperation in combating it in Armenia. The President attached importance to joint efforts, exchange of experience and mutual assistance to overcome the current situation. In this context, the parties discussed issues related to more effective use of the opportunities created through charity programs in Armenia and the Diaspora.

Eric Esrailian said that since March, one of the new projects of The Promise Armenian Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles, led by Professor Alina Doryan, has launched cooperation aimed at preventing coronavirus outbreak between the California School of Health at the Los Angeles School of Health and the Armenian Ministry of Health.

The team of Professor Doryan includes experts from the University of California, Los Angeles and other reputable institutions who, thanks to the efforts of The Promise Armenian Institute, support Armenia in developing a public health strategy.