Armenian ruling party MP on rumors about import ban and shortage of food

Deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, Chair of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs of the National Assembly Babken Tunyan wrote the following on his Facebook page:

“Rumor has it that imports will be banned or restricted and that imports of agricultural products and foodstuff from Georgia will particularly be banned.

THERE IS NO SUCH THING.

So, you can be rest assured that there is no and there will be no shortage of foodstuff and agricultural products in Armenia.

There is no need to spread panic and contribute to artificial inflation of agricultural products.”