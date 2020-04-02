News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 02
USD
504.5
EUR
551.62
RUB
6.43
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
504.5
EUR
551.62
RUB
6.43
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia PM's wife pays respects to heroes of Four-Day Artsakh War
Armenia PM's wife pays respects to heroes of Four-Day Artsakh War
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

Anna Hakobyan, wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia, has posted the following on her Facebook page:

“Dear compatriots, we Armenians have been commemorating our heroic boys every April 2nd for the past four years. They went down in history and remain in our prayers with the endeavors they made during the Four-Day Artsakh War in April 2016.

Their spirit was strong and unbreakable, and their goals were just.

We pay our respects to them and their patriotism.

April 2nd is not only the day that marks the anniversary of the military operations, but also the day for revaluing and reinterpreting what happened.

April 2nd is not only the day to respect the memory of our heroes, but also the day for appreciating peace and viewing it as an absolute value.

Let’s start from today and move forward for the establishment of peace, our future, the good life of our children and remember our heroes who are resting in peace at Yerablur Military Pantheon.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia 3rd President pays tribute to heroes of Four-Day Artsakh War
Serzh Sargsyan laid flowers at the tombs of the sons of...
 Armenia Security Council Secretary pays respects to heroes of Four-Day Artsakh War
Armen Grigoryan also laid a wreath at the...
 Armenia Parliament Speaker visits Yerablur Military Pantheon
Ararat Mirzoyan was accompanied by Chair of...
 Catholicos of All Armenians visits Yerablur Military Pantheon
Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II paid a visit to...
 Ex-detachment commander on Four-Day Artsakh War and Armenian army
Mikayelyan emphasized the fact that Armenians won...
 Armenia PM: There are different opinions about April 2016 war
But I think the war gave the answer to the most important of the questions…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos