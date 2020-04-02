Armenia PM's wife pays respects to heroes of Four-Day Artsakh War

Anna Hakobyan, wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia, has posted the following on her Facebook page:

“Dear compatriots, we Armenians have been commemorating our heroic boys every April 2nd for the past four years. They went down in history and remain in our prayers with the endeavors they made during the Four-Day Artsakh War in April 2016.

Their spirit was strong and unbreakable, and their goals were just.

We pay our respects to them and their patriotism.

April 2nd is not only the day that marks the anniversary of the military operations, but also the day for revaluing and reinterpreting what happened.

April 2nd is not only the day to respect the memory of our heroes, but also the day for appreciating peace and viewing it as an absolute value.

Let’s start from today and move forward for the establishment of peace, our future, the good life of our children and remember our heroes who are resting in peace at Yerablur Military Pantheon.”