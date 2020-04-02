Coronavirus patient who died at Yerevan infectious disease hospital was 68-year-old man

The 68-year-old coronavirus patient who died Thursday at "Nork" infectious disease clinical hospital in Yerevan was a man, and was in very severe condition. Alina Nikoghosyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health of Armenia, informed about this on Facebook.
She had earlier reported that this person had accompanying chronic illnesses.
Thus, the death toll from coronavirus has increased to five in Armenia.
Earlier, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan had said that five of the coronavirus patients in the country were in very severe condition.