Thursday
April 02
Dollar drops after long-time “climb” in Armenia
Dollar drops after long-time “climb” in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 504.50/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.46 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 551.62 (down by AMD 0.45), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 628.41 (up by AMD 4.33), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.43 (up by AMD 0.03) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 227.32, AMD 25,571.72 and AMD 11,581.12, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
