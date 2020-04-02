Mehr: Iran ready to export COVID-19 test kits

Iran is ready to export its diagnostic tests of coronavirus to other countries, said Head of Pasteur Institute of Iran Alireza Biglari.
"Some 50 technological firms have announced readiness to produce test kits, of which five were selected and permitted by Pasteur Institute to start production," Biglari said, "We are now independent from foreigners in manufacturing kits and are able to meet domestic demand."
"In case of any need we can share our knowledge with neighboring countries under the supervision of WHO," Mehr reported quoting Biglari.