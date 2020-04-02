News
Russian MFA spokesperson urges parties to Karabakh conflict to exercise restraint
Russian MFA spokesperson urges parties to Karabakh conflict to exercise restraint
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on the parties to the Karabakh conflict to exercise restraint.

Answering the question of Armenian journalists about the shelling of the Tavush province by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on March 30, Maria Zakharova noted: “According to incoming information, cases of violation of the ceasefire continue at the border.

According to him, civilian objects, including vehicles, are bombarded. There are wounded, including among civilians. 

"We urge the parties to exercise restraint, to refrain from using force, and as soon as objective conditions appear they will again sit down at the negotiating table."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
