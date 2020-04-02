News
Armenia 3rd President pays tribute to heroes of Four-Day Artsakh War
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan today visited Yerablur Military Pantheon to pay tribute and express gratitude to the heroes who died during the military aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan in April 2016 and to the heroes who were martyred during the battle for the liberation of Artsakh.

Serzh Sargsyan laid flowers at the tombs of the sons of the Armenian nation who sacrificed their lives during the Four-Day Artsakh War and of military commander Andranik Ozanyan and Sparapet (Commander-in-Chief) Vazgen Sargsyan. He also laid a wreath at the memorial complex perpetuating the memory of deceased freedom fighters.
